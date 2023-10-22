Crumbl Cookies Comes to Goleta

Crumbl Cookies just arrived in Goleta, offering a new dessert experience for those who’ve yet to try their thick, cakey treats. Located directly next to the UPS store on Calle Real, Crumbl was established six years ago in Logan, Utah, then spread quickly across social media and into more than 800 franchises nationwide, including some in Canada. In addition to the always-available milk chocolate chip, they release four new flavors every week, offering subscriptions to fans who never want to miss the latest creation.

“Opening a Crumbl in Goleta was a deeply personal decision,” said the store’s co-owner Shideler Bennett, who hails from Utah, owns other franchises in California and Tennessee, and visits Santa Barbara often. “We’ve been enchanted by the area’s unique charm and welcoming atmosphere during our past vacations here.” That’s when he noticed that there were limited dessert options in the area, especially after 8 p.m. — Crumbl stays open ’til 10 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends.

The menu at Crumbl Cookies rotates weekly, offering six different flavors at any given time Credit: Courtesy

“Crumbl Cookies is all about exceptional quality and innovation,” said Bennett of what sets them apart. “Each cookie is baked fresh in-store daily, ensuring that irresistible aroma and unparalleled freshness that our customers love.” The store’s pink boxes are now “synonymous with joy,” he explained, and they’ll craft custom orders for parties, gender reveals, and more.

As I walked into Crumbl for the first time, I could see all of the workers in the back, constantly making the cookies, evidence of how fresh they really are. I’d been given a voucher to try six different flavors, so started with the OG milk chocolate chip, whose subtle brown-sugar flavor accompanied the sweet and creamy chips. The strawberry milk featuring Pirouline’s frosting blended into the small chunks of freeze-dried strawberries hidden within, the salted caramel’s salty bites kept it balanced, and the s’mores flavor surrounded marshmallow fluff in the center that spread magically apart.

Though most of the flavors I tried were pretty sweet, the apple cider cookie was more savory, its maple frosting and spices giving a warmer touch. The chocolate cupcake flavor was my least favorite, but my sister, Madeline, loved it the most, explaining how it was well-frosted and that the cookie batter was awesomely buttery.

It was a tasty experience to write about, and our neighbors appear to approve as well. “Since opening our store, the warmth and enthusiasm from the people of Goleta have been overwhelming,” said Bennett. “It means the world to us, and we’re excited to continue serving our fresh-baked happiness to this fantastic community.”

Crumbl Cookies, 5660 Calle Real, Goleta; (209) 791-0047; crumblcookies.com/cagoleta

Editor’s Note: An 8th grader at La Colina Junior High, Mason Kettmann made sure his dad, our longtime writer Matt Kettmann, did not snag more than his one-nibble allowance of each cookie.