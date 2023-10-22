Slow Start Dooms SBCC in 45-20 Loss to El Camino

A slow start offensively put the SBCC football team in an uphill battle against visiting El Camino.

The Vaqueros did not score an offensive touchdown until the fourth quarter and suffered a 45-20 loss on Saturday night at La Playa Stadium.

El Camino quarterback Dayton Tafoya passed for 299 yards and four touchdowns. The Warriors running back Jakai Torres finished with 118 rushing yards on 13 carries.

A 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by SBCC’s Jackon Meehan cut the Vaqueros deficit to 14-7 midway through the second quarter, but Tafoya closed out the first half with a six-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Lorick and a 25-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Reynoso that gave the Warriors a 28-7 lead at halftime.

Jackon Meehan returned a second quarter kickoff 94-yards for a touchdown. Photo Credit: Gabriel Luna

SBCC quarterback Will Doherty found a rhythm late in the game and connected with Kayden Chan on a five-yard touchdown pass with 5:38 remaining in the fourth quarter. Doherty completed 27-of-42 passes for 248 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The loss dropped SBCC to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the National Northern League standings