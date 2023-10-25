Partying with the Best at the Fest

We were very excited to finally share who the Best of Santa Barbara® was with you all! We were even more excited to dance under the disco ball and celebrate everyone’s wins at Best Fest. We enjoyed tasty treats and delicious drinks all thanks to you and your voting efforts.

And thanks to you, we got to celebrate our own wins! Thank you for voting Independent.com Best Santa Barbara–Based Website and for voting our own Nick Welsh as Best Columnist. Our staff got to live it up and claim our win proudly on the dance floor.

We can’t wait to boogie with the best again next year!