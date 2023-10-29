Chefs Corner | Manny Juan @ Oliver’s Montecito

Manny Juan is at the forefront of vegan cooking in Montecito. The all-vegan menu at the popular Oliver’s in Montecito is a cultivation of flavors from his Santa Barbara upbringing and passion for health-conscious eating — all without being a vegan himself!

Chef Manny Juan | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Becoming a chef was destined for Manny. His father, Obdulio Juan came to Santa Barbara from Texas with ambitions to become a cook in 1988 and landed a job at the longstanding Joe’s Cafe. Obdulio’s tenure at Joe’s lasted for over 18 years. “I remember riding my bike up Cota Street towards State Street after getting out of school and stopping by Joe’s to say hi and visit his kitchen. At that age it was so cool to see behind the scenes,” said Manny.

When it came time to find a job in high school, Manny credits his former counselor, current city council member Alejandra Guiterrez. “She helped me get my first job at a retirement home at Woodland Hall, where I learned more about hospitality.” After Woodland Hall, Manny gained nine years of experience in a corporate kitchen setting at the (now closed) Nordstrom Café, where he began as a dishwasher and worked his way up to line cook. As Manny yearned for more knowledge, he decided to enroll in the culinary program at Santa Barbara City College.

As Manny finished the program, his next adventure landed him in Oahu, Hawai’i, where he worked as sous chef at a Hawaiian-Mexican fusion restaurant. After about a year of living away from home, island fever kicked in. Manny decided that the “HI”-life wasn’t suiting him anymore and returned to Santa Barbara looking for work. He soon was alongside Mitchell Sjerven at the highly regarded bouchon restaurant, where he learned the particulars of French fine dining.

With a load of experience and culinary knowledge under his belt, Manny was able to take on his first executive chef position in early 2020 as COVID-19 was running rampant in the restaurant industry, which allowed for new job opportunities. Having already established his skills in the kitchen, his next step was the transition and new challenge of orchestrating a team of cooks.

“It’s been a journey with lots of ups and downs,” said Manny. He emphasized the importance of learning to be mindful of every detail while remaining patient at the same time. He emphasized, “The attitude and energy I put out is a direct reflection of how my staff performs. You get to know one another’s behaviors and when they start to break down. At the end of the day, I want everyone to be happy and positive.” Establishing a good working relationship and environment allows for his team to work together at its best he believes. “A smile can go a long way,” said Manny.

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

As well as having an energized upbeat staff, Manny’s main goal is to make sure guests who come into Oliver’s leave happy and satisfied. “People have this assumption that vegan food is just salads and vegetables,” he said. “I want to change those ideas about vegan food and make it more recognizable for everyone.”

This is evident when you look at Oliver’s diverse menu options that make you question, “How can this be vegan?” Some notable dishes include Kung Pao Cauliflower, Pad Thai, Artichoke “Crab Cakes,” Scallop Bucatini, and a Cobb Salad.

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

“How can I make you comfortable and willing to try vegan food with similar flavors that [non-vegans] are used to.” For what it’s worth, Manny believes that not being a vegan gives him an advantage to be more creative with his ingredients. He draws inspiration from the flavor profiles of proteins that have animal products and buttery textures for Oliver’s dinner menu.

His most used ingredient? “Since 2019, cashews have been my favorite. I use them for soups, cheeses, and dressings. Cashews have this creamy texture that I love.” But with unique ingredients comes a handy allergy list. “I created an allergy list for guests. I want guests and staff to be knowledgeable about the food.” This attention to detail is what drives Manny’s vision. “I want to up the standard and elevate the guests’ experience as much as possible.”

As his culinary journey continues, he is prioritizing healthy eating practices and educating the youth on the importance of how healthier eating can be done with ease. Having partnered with Nancy Martz, Director of Apples to Zucchini (A to Z) Cooking School the past couple of summers, Manny was able to teach students healthier eating habits and provide information about plant-based foods and general cooking methods.

“Growing up, I didn’t always have homemade meals because my parents were always working. I want to show kids what they are capable of,” he said. Inspired by the cooking lessons, Manny sees an opportunity where he would like to teach Home Economics classes at some point. “I want to go that extra mile and give back to the community since I was able to have such great mentors in my life.”

Find Manny Juan at Oliver’s Montecito located at 1198 Coast Village Road. Open Tuesday-Thursday & Sunday: 5-9 p.m., Friday & Saturday: 5-9:30 p.m. oliversofmontecito.com.