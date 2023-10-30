Santa Barbara City College Theatre Group Presents ‘John Proctor Is the Villain’ 

Playwright Kimberly Belflower’s John Proctor Is the Villain brings audiences to a small-town high school in 2019 Georgia. Popular English teacher Mr. Smith passionately engages his students in a social dialogue inspired by their reading of The Crucible, Arthur Miller’s play about the Salem witch trials.

Alex Keever, Charlotte Hecker, and Calla Kamenov in SBCC Theatre Arts Department’s production of JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN by Kimberly Belflower, November 8-18, 2023, Jurkowitz Theatre, SBCC West Campus. 805-965-5935 or www.theatregroupsbcc.com. | Credit: Ben Crop

“Mr. Smith,” says actor Charlotte Hecker, “encourages the kids to reflect upon the similarities between the condemnation of women in the Salem community and the women speaking out as a part of the ‘Me Too’ movement.”

When a shocking school scandal overshadows coursework, characters are faced with complex gender and sexual power dynamics that parallel those in The Crucible. “Accusations are rampant, suspicions are high,” says director Sara Rademacher. “Students navigate their own complicated worlds, friendships, and relationships, not knowing who to trust.”

Alex Keever, who plays Mr. Smith, says John Proctor Is the Villain touches on many deep topics that are of current social relevance, noting the connections to the “Me Too” movement as “incredibly powerful.”

“John Proctor Is the Villain grounds feminism in something relatable and earnest, making the controversial topics more approachable, and hopefully opening up wider conversations,” says Hecker. “While the themes of the show can be daunting, John Proctor Is the Villain is truly a hilarious, shockingly accurate comedy about friendship and teenage angst.”

This production of the SBCC Theatre Group’s 2023-24 season is a student showcase, meaning everyone in the cast is a current SBCC student. “It’s a beautiful choice for SBCC,” says Rademacher. “Material that dominantly features smart, strong young people is so rare; I love the opportunity to give that voice a larger platform … there could not be better material to represent this incredible generation.” h

See the show on stage at SBCC’s Jurkowitz Theater (721 Cliff Dr.) November 8-18. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (805) 965-5935 or see theatregroupsbcc.com.