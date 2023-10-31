SBART Press Luncheon: Andres Santa Maria Honored as Special Olympics Athlete of the Month

Mel Mayo of Dos Pueblos High girls’ tennis and Isaiah Kitt of Bishop Diego football received SBART Athlete of the Week awards at Monday’s press luncheon.

The Bishop Diego football team faced a must-win game against Simi Valley to make the playoffs on Friday night and Isaiah Kitt delivered, leading the Cardinals to a 27-20 victory with a sack and interception on back-to-back plays late in the fourth quarter in addition to as 23-yard touchdown reception.

Isaiah Kitt contributes on both sides of the ball for Bishop Diego.

Mel Mayo defeated her Dos Pueblos High teammate Ellie Triplett 6-3, 6-3, to capture the Channel League Girls’ Tennis Singles Championship. Triplett defeated Mayo last season in the championship match so the teammates both have individual league titles to their name.

Mel Mayo is the Channel League Girls’ Tennis Singles Champion.

Special Olympics Athlete of the Month

Due to his outstanding performance on the soccer field Andres Santa Maria was honored as Special Olympics Athlete of the Month.

Santa Maria scored six goals in one game at a tournament in Glendale in which his team won a silver medal. On Sunday, Andres and his team won a gold medal at a regional tournament at Girsh Park.

“He’s just a phenomenal athlete. He is a wonderful sport, who supports his teammates,” said Andres’ coach Jerry Siegel. “He is not full of himself despite all of his success and he’s just everything you could hope for in an athlete.”

Playoff time

CIF-SS Football playoff brackets were released Sunday morning and Santa Barbara will travel to St. Paul of Santa Fe Springs for a Division four matchup on Friday at 7 p.m. Bishop Diego will host Redondo Union in Division 7 on Friday at 7 p.m. at La Playa Stadium.

Two local 8-man football teams also reached the playoffs as Laguna Blanca, which has a 7-1 overall record this season will host Coast Union on Friday at 3 p.m. in Division 2.

Riding a three-game winning streak Cate will travel to Flintridge Prep on Friday at 6 p.m. in Division 1. The Rams lost to Flintridge Prep 44-42 in their season opener.