City of Goleta Relaunches GoodLandGoodShopping.com as Online Business Directory

Goleta now has an online business directory. The City of Goleta has relaunched its shop local program, GoodLandGoodShopping.com just in time for the holiday shopping season. The revamped format, formerly a digital gift card platform, is now an online, interactive business directory designed to encourage residents and visitors to shop, dine, and spend locally. The free resource includes businesses located within the city, a map view to see where the business is located, a search feature and filter options to easily find what you are looking for. The new business directory can be found on the City’s website at www.GoodLandGoodShopping.com. Watch our video promo to find out more:

• English Video

• Spanish Video

Community Relations Manager Kelly Hoover said, “There are over 800 businesses that call Goleta home, and this online business directory is a one stop shop where you can find them all in one place. We hope you will use this resource to support Goleta businesses not only during the holidays but year-round and for years to come. Thanks in advance for shopping Goleta and supporting our local economy.”

Businesses located within the City of Goleta with a business license are eligible to be listed in the directory. If you are a Goleta business, we encourage you to take a moment and customize your free listing. The directory includes business name, address, phone number, website, and hours. Through the website, businesses can submit a request to be listed as well as update and add to their listing details such as: logo, social media links, promotions, photo galleries, and more. City staff will review and approve the listing before it is published.

For further updates, questions/concerns, or if you would like to speak with someone from the City regarding the directory, please contact the Community Relations Division at PIO@CityofGoleta.org.