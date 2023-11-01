Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Hosts 2023 Turkey Drive to Provide Holiday Meals for Families in Need

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, CA)— In response to the growing need in the community, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has initiated its 2023 Turkey Drive campaign, aiming to collect 4,000 fresh or frozen turkeys, chickens, or hams. This heartfelt initiative seeks to provide wholesome holiday meals to local families who are struggling financially. The demand for assistance has sharply increased throughout the county, necessitating this significant effort to support those facing food insecurity during the holiday season.

“The Foodbank needs small turkeys and chickens to ensure everyone in our county can have a wholesome holiday dinner,” explained Paul Wilkins, Foodbank Chief Operations Officer. “With the highest food inflation rate in decades, food banks across the country are expect to be hit hard in the last quarter of the year, the need is higher now more than ever this year.”

Drive Details: Community members may drop off turkeys, chickens, and hams at the Foodbank’s warehouses Monday through Friday at our Santa Barbara and Santa Maria warehouses.

Duration: The Turkey Drive will be active from November 1 to November 22, 2023.

Drop-Off Locations

Santa Barbara: 4554 Hollister Ave, Monday to Friday, 7 am to 3 pm.

Santa Maria: 490 W. Foster Road, Monday to Friday, 7 am to 3 pm.

Special Drop-off Event: The Foodbank is collaborating with American General Media, which operates popular radio stations like The Beat 95.7FM, La Ley 100.3FM, Sunny Country 102.5FM, Pirate Radio 104.1FM, and News Talk 1240AM.

American General Media’s turkey drive event will take place at Idlers Home, Santa Maria, located at: 2406 S Broadway, in Santa Maria. They areoffering a seamless drive-through experience for donors on Wednesday, November 18, 9 am to 6 pm.

Deadline: Donations are encouraged to be made by November 22, 2023, ensuring timely delivery to families in preparation for Thanksgiving.

Extended Support: While the Turkey Drive concludes on November 22, the Foodbank will continue to accept donations until December 11, 2023, supporting families throughout the holiday season.

In lieu of dropping off fresh or frozen birds, community members may sponsor holiday meals online by visiting: donate.foodbanksbc.org/sponsoraturkeydinner2023/ to donate.

Community members or local businesses who would like to host a turkey drive may call 805-967-5741 or email paguirre@foodbanksbc.org

About the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

In fiscal year 2023, the Foodbank provided food to more than 230,000 people (unduplicated) in our county. Forty percent (40%) of those served by the Foodbank were children.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is transforming health by eliminating hunger and food insecurity through good nutrition and food literacy. The Foodbank providesnourishment and education through a network of more than 200 partner agencies, nutrition education programs and food distribution sites operated by the Foodbank and its volunteers. In Santa Barbara County, one in four people receive support from the Foodbank – 38% of the people we serve are children.

For more information, visit www.FoodbankSBC.org.