Environment

Santa Barbara County Seeks to Expand Tajiguas Landfill

Tajiguas Landfill in Santa Barbara County | Credit: Lael Wageneck/S.B. County Public Works
By
Wed Nov 01, 2023 | 1:08pm

Tajiguas Landfill, in a canyon on the Gaviota Coast that accepts trash and recyclables from Summerland to Buellton, is outgrowing its borders. A draft subsequent environmental impact report (DSEIR) seeks to increase the facility by 14.25 acres, which should extend its life by two years, to 2038. The County of Santa Barbara invested $150 million to create a recycling, organics capture, and methane energy system, which could extend the lifetime of the landfill by another three years. The system has issues, however, and neighbors at the foot of Arroyo Quemada Canyon complain of eye-watering, clothing-destroying smells on almost a daily basis. Comments on the DSEIR are due on 11/13.

Wed Nov 01, 2023 | 20:24pm
https://www.independent.com/2023/11/01/santa-barbara-county-seeks-to-expand-tajiguas-landfill/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.