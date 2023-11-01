Santa Barbara County Seeks to Expand Tajiguas Landfill

More Like This

Tajiguas Landfill, in a canyon on the Gaviota Coast that accepts trash and recyclables from Summerland to Buellton, is outgrowing its borders. A draft subsequent environmental impact report (DSEIR) seeks to increase the facility by 14.25 acres, which should extend its life by two years, to 2038. The County of Santa Barbara invested $150 million to create a recycling, organics capture, and methane energy system, which could extend the lifetime of the landfill by another three years. The system has issues, however, and neighbors at the foot of Arroyo Quemada Canyon complain of eye-watering, clothing-destroying smells on almost a daily basis. Comments on the DSEIR are due on 11/13.

