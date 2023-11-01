About Us

Sierra’s Deep Dive in Journalism

Credit: Courtesy
By
Wed Nov 01, 2023 | 12:27pm

Sierra van der Brug has recently joined our team as a new intern! Through the Raab Fellowship at UC Santa Barbara, she is working on a longform journalism piece about women in the legal system.

What got you started in journalism, and what brings you to the IndependentI got started in journalism because of my love of reading, which led to a love of writing. When I came to UCSB, where I am now a senior, I began to pursue journalism and am now minoring in Professional Writing for Journalism and am a 2023-2024 Raab Writing Fellow. I am very excited to be working with the Independent. So far, in my time here, I have already been able to dive further into the Santa Barbara community, and I look forward to continuing to report on issues that affect the community. I am interested in court and crime reporting in particular.

Tell us about your study-abroad experience with journalism.  This past summer, I studied abroad in Berlin on a journalism program. This experience was amazing in terms of writing development; I was able to work with amazing professors and learn so much from their foreign correspondence expertise. Navigating reporting in a different country taught me a lot, and I am thankful for all of the newfound skills this experience gave me, the people I met, and the places and events I went to. I reported on Berlin Fashion Week and the queer Catholic community in Berlin.

Wed Nov 01, 2023 | 20:25pm
https://www.independent.com/2023/11/01/sierras-deep-dive-in-journalism/

Indy Staff

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.