Unhinged Apologists

As a conservative Jewish American, I have heard enough of the protests and demonstrations in our cities and in other forums spouting nonsense about Israel and its existential struggle with genocidal maniacs to know there is something very wrong in our society.

How do you make sense of people who make excuses for people who torture, rape, and mutilate women, children, and babies? You can’t. Anyone trying to rationalize these despicable horrors is morally bankrupt.

What compels students at UCSB to tear down pictures of young children who are hostages? How can students dismiss the greatest display of inhumanity we have witnessed in a long time? In a day and age that preaches diversity, equity, and inclusion in our schools, somehow they forgot to teach the difference between right and wrong.

The Palestinian struggle for a homeland can never justify the cold-blooded massacre of 1,400 people sleeping in their beds or partying at a music festival. Hellish videos show images of a dead man’s eye poked out with the butt of a rifle or the charred remains of a baby or the carving up of a person like a turkey for Thanksgiving. Perhaps the most searing is the trancelike dazed expression of a terrorist raping a young Israeli girl. If you find this acceptable behavior that can be explained by historical events, then you’re a sorry excuse for a human being.

To say the inadvertent killing of civilians because a terror group uses them as human shields is morally equivalent to the intentional and wanton murders of over a thousand people is an outrage. Those who can’t see the difference and call for a ceasefire refuse to see how that would be a tacit approval of this monstrous behavior and a victory for the perpetrators. It is incumbent on them to explain how a ceasefire would be any different than the one in effect before the awful events that took place on October 7.

As a history buff, I have tried over the years to understand how the slaughter of 6 million Jews could have happened. I naively thought it was a one-off event that could never happen again. However, the events of the last few weeks have disabused me of that notion. I now know what happened then is not divorced from the human condition. It’s a depth of depravity that humans are still capable of.

I for one will fight back with every ounce of my being, unlike the poor souls who met their fate in Israel and Nazi Germany, if anti-Semitism in America metastasizes.