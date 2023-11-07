SBART Press Luncheon: David Ramirez Honored as Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award Recipient

With fall sports wrapping up the winter sports season begins in earnest. The weekly press SBART press luncheon at Harry’s Cafe was dominated by college basketball.

Nicole Buist led the Santa Barbara High girls’ tennis team to the CIF-SS Division 2 Quarterfinals going 3-0 (6-3, 6-0, 6-0) in singles play in an 11-7 win over Hart and coming from behind for a singles win in a 10-8 victory over Vista Murrieta. Her efforts earned the SBART female athlete of the week award.

On the boys’ side, Nic Prentice caught fire in San Marcos boys’ water polo’s 8-3 victory over Riverside Poly in the CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinals. He finished with five goals, four steals and two exclusions drawn. Previously, Prentice scored 3 goals in a 14-7 win over Northwood in the second round of the playoffs. The Royals will host Portola in the Semis on Wednesday at Dos Pueblos High.

Nic Prentice will lead San Marcos against Portola in the CIF-SS Division 2 semifinal on Wednesday.

“{Prentice} is a senior captain on our team. We are very fortunate to have someone with his expertise in our program.This will be his third year in the playoffs. In his first year we went to quarters, in his second year we went to semis and hopefully we’ll take it all the way on Wednesday,” said San Marcos coach Peera Sukavivatanachai. “He just brings a ton of confidence, he’s very competitive, we’re very lucky to have an athlete like Nic Prentice.”

Phil Womble Award

David Ramirez of San Marcos High track and field and football was honored as the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports award recipient for the school.

In Addition to his athletic exploits Ramirez boasts a 4.0 GPA, is a member of the AVID program, while taking honors and SBCC dual enrollment classes.

“David is an outstanding young man. He is an excellent student, he is very humble, and is a great role model for his teammates,” said San Marcos Athletic Director Aaron Solis.

SBCC Football

The Vaqueros got back in the win column with a 30-22 victory over Moorpark on Saturday. With the victory SBCC improved to 4-5 on the season.

Jake Foye was a bright spot for SBCC with 153 yards on 27 carries. In addition, wide receiver Kayden Chan continued to be extremely productive with nine catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

SBCC will close the regular season with a home game against Bakersfield College on Saturday, November, 11 beginning at 7 p.m.

Westmont Hoops.

The Westmont men’s basketball team will host a season-opening conference challenge event. The Warriors will host Montana State Billings on Friday at 5:30 p.m. In their first Division 2 contest in program history.

Head coach Landon Boucher has an experienced group with four of five starters returning from last season.

On the women’s side, Westmont will travel to Monmouth Oregon for a season opening conference challenge beginning with a matchup against Saint Martin’s College of Washington on Friday, November 10.