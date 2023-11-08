I vigorously oppose the ordinance allowing Parklets in the city Right of Way. Please vote no, mayor and city councilmembers.

The parklets are unsanitary, they do not conform to city standards for aesthetic beauty, and they are blocking the right of way for vehicles that is necessary to keep our downtown (non-restaurant) businesses economically vital. And most of all, they are just plain ugly and an embarrassment to those of us who love the former beauty of State Street. They also block the Fiesta parade.

Please follow the lead of the many cities who have moved on from COVID and begun to build back their cities. Make State Street look like the thriving Coast Village Road, open to cars. Coast Village Road has become the future location of the former downtown anchor tenant Restoration Hardware, which fled from the economic destruction of our downtown mess. Your policies caused the relocation of Restoration Hardware. You are responsible for that. And you will be responsible for the future decline of a once world-class street. Sorry to be so harsh, but sometimes the truth is harsh, and maybe if you realize the truth, you will wake up.

Follow the voice of reason of architect Cassandra Ensberg, and councilmembers Eric Friedman, Randy Rowse, and Alejandra Gutierrez. Open the street.