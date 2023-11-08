Sean Shares Santa Barbara Passion

Sean Magruder has recently joined the Independent team as an intern, focusing on Arts and Culture.

What got you started in journalism, and what brought you to the Independent? Interning here at the Indy marks my start in journalism, but I began writing during lockdown, when a winery in San Luis Obispo asked me for tasting notes for email blasts and so on. Actually, I’d been wanting to write about wine since reading Independent Senior Writer Matt Kettmann’s work at Wine Enthusiast. That first job was a lot of fun and got the gears turning with where I could go next.

What are some of your favorite things to do outside of work? Outside of work, I love hiking our beautiful Santa Barbara trails, trying interesting wines, and reading. I also squeeze in some piano playing here and there when time allows.

What has been your favorite story to write so far? What are you looking forward to? It’s hard to pick a favorite story, but I really enjoyed getting to know and writing about local musician Omar Velasco. He’s not only talented but a fascinating guy. Same goes for Santa Barbara County Food Bank CEO Erik Talkin. I look forward to meeting anyone who’s sharing their passion with the community, from our local winemakers and chefs to artists and activists.