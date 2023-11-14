SBART Press Luncheon: Matthew Chang Receives Scholar Athlete of the Year Award For San Marcos

The Cate girls tennis doubles duo of Frances Davis/Lisa Hasebee went undefeated in the Quarterfinals, Semifinals and CIF Finals to lead the Rams to the CIF-SS Division 3 Championship. As a result of these outstanding performances they received female Athlete of the Week awards at Monday’s SBART Press Luncheon.

Lisa Hasebe and Frances Davis have been a dominant doubles tandem for Cate.

On the boys’ side, Will Stuart helped turn the tide in the second half of San Marcos’ 9-6 victory over rival Dos Pueblos in the CIF-SS Division 2 Championship game. Stuart finished with three goals, including two goals and one assist in the third period when the Chargers outscored San Marcos 4-1 to take command. In recognition of his outstanding performance Stuart was named SBART male Athlete of the Week.

Will Stuart came through in the clutch for San Marcos boys’ water polo.

Scholar Athlete of the Year

Boys’ tennis standout Matthew Chung received Scholar Athlete of the Year award for San Marcos High.

Chug maintains a 4.89 GPA while taking several advanced placement classes. He has been named an AP Scholar with Distinction and is a member of both the National Honors Society and the California Scholarship Federation.

On the court, Chung is a co-captain of the San Marcos boys’ tennis team and is entering his fourth year at the varsity level. He earned a spot on the All-Channel League first team each of his first three seasons of varsity competition.

“I wouldn’t be here today without all of my coaches at the high school and outside of high school and my parents for all the resources they’ve given me to be so driven academically and on the court,” said Chang as he accepted the scholar athlete of the year aw