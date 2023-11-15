City of Goleta Awarded Office of Traffic Safety Grant for Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, November 15, 2023 – The City of Goleta is pleased to announce it has received a $103,587 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to support its Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program. This grant will be used to help promote safe practices for pedestrians and bicyclists and provide education about the importance of sharing the road.

“The City of Goleta is grateful to have this funding which will be dedicated to the Safe Routes to School programs for Goleta area schools,” said City of Goleta Public Works Director Charlie Ebeling. “We will work with MOVE Santa Barbara County to provide bicycle and pedestrian education for the community’s school aged children and their families.”

“Everyone deserves a safe environment to travel, regardless of how people get to places,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “The safety of people walking and biking on our roads is a high priority. Education plays a pivotal role in creating a strong road safety culture that prioritizes traffic safety, especially for our most vulnerable road users.”

Grant funds will support a variety of activities focused on bicycle and pedestrian safety:

Community bicycle and walk events.

Bicycle training courses that educate youth on safe riding behaviors.

Helmet fitting inspections and distribution of helmets to those in need.

Community and school education presentations.

Community bike rides that encourage and teach riders safe riding skills.

Walking field trips or on-foot safety training with an effort to reach youth.

Pop-up events that promote the importance of visibility on roads with safety equipment such as reflective armbands/leg bands and bicycle headlights/taillights.

The grant program will run through September 2024.