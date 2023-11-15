Splash Pad Project at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park Resumes

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Construction on the much-anticipated Splash Pad Project at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park (170 S. Kellogg Ave) is set to begin this Monday, November 20. The project has been delayed due to supply chain challenges, but we are excited to let the community know that work will start next week and is anticipated to be completed in the spring.

While construction is being done on the Splash Pad, portions of Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park will be closed to the public. The closure will occur in phases with the City providing advance notice to the community before a new phase begins. Phase closures will overlap, with all three eventually occurring at the same time as the project nears completion.

Phase One will begin this Monday, November 20, and includes the closure of the basketball and pickleball courts, the yoga area, the end of the parking lot, and the splash pad building and surface areas. The picnic areas will remain open for the community to use on a first-come, first-served basis, but will not be available for group reservations.



Phase Two will close the entire southern section of the park including the playground but the skatepark will remain open for use. The new playground at neighboring Armitos Park will be open before Phase Two begins so children in the area will still have a playground to use during the construction.



The final phase, Phase Three, will close the field for the installation of the shade structures over the picnic areas. The center walkway leading to the multi-purpose path will remain open.

In addition to the new playground at Armitos Park, work is moving forward on the City’s first Community Garden and the extension of the Multi-Purpose path. The garden is being constructed in the undeveloped area of the park, south of the playground. The design includes raised garden plots, a picnic area with a pizza oven, a gathering/education area, tool sheds and more. The playground is being replaced and has the addition of swings, sand features, music elements and a new play structure. The multi-purpose path adjacent to Jonny D Wallis Neighborhood Park will be extended to Armitos Avenue.

More information about these projects is available on the City website. To learn more about the Splash Pad Project go to https://tinyurl.com/2p8mxauh, and for additional information on the Armitos Park Project visit https://tinyurl.com/4fz6brd8.