CJ Ward & Beth Farnsworth, Buttercup & Smores and Figuero 

CJ Ward & Beth Farnsworth

When BUNS took in 15 lionhead bunnies from one household they were all given names from KEYT News Team’s newscasters and staff. This gorgeous pair were closely bonded and continue to be devoted to one another. CJ is the cream-colored male and Beth has more white, with dashes of color in her coat. They are gentle rabbits with good litter habits who have been neutered & spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and are ready to go to their furever home.

Buttercup and Smores

Smores is a tri-color American breed guinea-pig while her sister, Buttercup, is white and red. They were extremely shy when they first came to BUNS, having rarely been handled. But they quickly came out of their shells and started exploring and boldly asking for their share of hand fed greens when visitors or volunteers were sharing. These two guinea pig girls are intelligent, gentle and so easy to love!

Come to BUNS for the largest and best selection of bunnies and guinea pigs in the tri-counties! All BUNS rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Tues-Sun from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Go to www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Figuero

This handsome two-year-old Manx is a perfect balance of spicy attitude and purring, loving sweetness. But Figuero is more than just spice; he is also a sweet and friendly kitty who enjoys spending time curled up next to his human friends as they pet him.

Do you need a spicy-sweet cat like Figuero in your life? Come meet him at our Santa Barbara campus! We are open for walk-in adoptions from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays.