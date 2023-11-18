Pepper Pong Packs a Portable Punch

A cross between ping pong and pickleball, Pepper Pong is a new table top game that can be played on any flat surface — from folding tables to your dining room table, it even works on the hood of a car!

Super simple and fun for all ages, the net (which they call a “fence”) folds out easily onto your table; you don’t even have to attach it to anything. And the “peppers” (their name for the balls), are made out of a foamy material that reminds me of Nerf balls, which means that unlike pickleballs, for example, they’re quiet and it’s virtually impossible to break anything in the house with them. They come in three types: “squishiest” for long, steady rallies; “medium,” the most versatile; and “firmest,” which are the fastest and “spiciest of the peppers.”

The racquets, called “mullets,” are also made of foam so you won’t damage the furniture with them. The game play is familiar to anyone who has ever picked up a racquet, with the goal to score points by hitting the ball past your opponent’s defense, just like in pickleball or table tennis. Getting started is really easy, which makes it accessible for players of all ages and skill levels, even young kids.

However, keep playing and the long rallies can get pretty heated (pun completely intended).

Best of all, the whole thing fits into a nifty portable bag that makes it easy to take with you wherever you go (like to Grandma’s house for Christmas, for example). Currently available online only at pepperpong.com. My advice is to buy extra “peppers” — the pets like to play with them too!