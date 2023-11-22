Credit: Courtesy

Rowan is a 3-year-old mystery mix dog that’s full of life and love! He’s friendly, active, and eager to please. His boundless energy makes him the perfect partner for all your outdoor activities – whether it’s hiking, playing fetch, being a running partner, or just taking a leisurely stroll around the neighborhood. He’s great with other dogs and loves playing with them. If you’re an active person that loves spending time outdoors and socializing with other dogs, Rowan might be just the right match for you. Call to meet with him today!

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Rowan and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County.

K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.