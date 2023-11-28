Meet Local Leaders at Goleta Farmers Market on December 10

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

GOLETA, CA, November 28, 2023 – A group of local leaders are looking forward to meeting with you at the December 10, 2023, Goleta Farmers Market. City of Goleta’s Mayor Paula Perotte, Councilmember Stuart Kasdin, Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, and School Board Member Emily Zacarias will all be at the Camino Real Marketplace (7004 Marketplace Drive) from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. You can find them at a table in front of the Sheriff’s Substation next to the movie theater. It’s a great opportunity to get to know some of your local elected officials and ask questions in a casual setting. The Goleta Farmer’s Market is held every Sunday.

Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said, “Goleta’s Farmers Market is one of the best attended on the Central Coast! It’s a great place to connect with so many residents and families who are already there for Sunday errands. I look forward to seeing you there and hearing from you!”

“What better way to spend a Sunday than connecting with our community at such an accessible and well-attended spot that values Goleta’s deep agricultural history,” said Mayor Paula Perotte.

Councilmember Stuart Kasdin added, “You have questions? You have concerns? Let’s hear them. We are here to listen. We want to have a conversation about what’s important to you.”

“As an elected official, it is important to hear from members of the community on issues that matter most. The Farmers Market is the perfect place to converse and meet new people in a casual public setting,” said Goleta Union School District Area Three Board Member Emily Zacarias.

Whether you have a specific question in mind or just want to come by and say hello, we hope to see you on December 10th at the Goleta Farmers Market.