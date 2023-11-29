Chiquito, Winslet and Boomer

Chiquito

Our happy 1.5-year-old boy, Chiquito is a spunky, sweet kitty who loves to play. Between his little chubby cheeks and funny paws, he’s very confident and curious. Never one to shy away from making a new friend, Chiquito loves to say hello and get pets and cuddles. A happy boy!

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Winslet

Winslet is a delightful 7-month-old Lab/Heeler mix who possesses a charming and sociable nature. With her heart of gold, she effortlessly wins the affection of everyone she encounters. Winslet’s friendly and outgoing personality makes her a true social butterfly, always eager to engage in playful interactions and make new friends. Her endearing qualities, combined with her youthful energy, make her a joy to be around. Winslet’s loving and gentle nature makes her an ideal candidate for a wonderful family dog. She is eagerly searching for her forever family, one that can provide her with the love, care, and attention she deserves. With her sociable personality and heart of gold, Winslet is sure to bring immense joy and happiness to any household lucky enough to call her their own.

Boomer

Boomer, an 8-month-old Shar-Pei mix, is a remarkable canine companion with a calm and charming personality. Having been well socialized with both humans and dogs, Boomer effortlessly navigates social interactions with ease and grace. His gentle demeanor and friendly disposition make him a joy to be around. Boomer is eagerly searching for his forever home, where he can share his love and loyalty with a loving family. With his well-rounded social skills and endearing personality, Boomer is sure to bring warmth and happiness

to any household fortunate enough to welcome him into their lives.

Please visit our website at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118