Local Business Consultant Deborah Naish Receives “Coach of the Year” Steve Award, Recognizing Women in Business Around the World

Santa Barbara, CA – November 30, 2023 – Deborah Naish, Principal of Naish Partners, received the 2023 Gold Stevie® Award for Women in Business, in the category of Mentor or Coach of the Year. The awards ceremony was held November 10th at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, with more than 400 guests in attendance, including the finalists and their family, friends and colleagues.

The 20th Annual Stevie Awards celebrate the accomplishments of women executives and entrepreneurs from around the world. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business award.

“This recognition is a significant honor and a delightful surprise,” said Naish. “And it comes at a perfect time, as I’m writing a book for business and nonprofit leaders titled Level Up Your Leadership, set to launch in Fall 2024!”

More than 1,600 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year and Startup of the Year. Naish was recognized for her decades-long career and work as an executive coach, consulting a vast range of clients, from Fortune 100 corporations to start-ups plus dynamic nonprofits and social sector organizations.

“For me, it’s always been about moving the people and the company to the next level,” said Naish. “I am passionate about guiding executives in their journey to be more inspired, courageous, and conscious leaders so they can make a greater difference in their organization and in the world.”

Naish Partners began in 1997 and has worked with clients from American Express, Avery Dennison, Charles Schwab, ConocoPhillips, Foundation for Santa Barbara City College, Happy Family Brands, J.P. Morgan Chase, Lovevery, Pfizer, and Wayfair, as well as small businesses and nonprofits.

Naish also volunteers locally throughout the greater Santa Barbara community, and has served as executive director at Congregation B’nai B’rith and as a Leadership Foundation Fellow of the International Women’s Forum. She currently serves as a mentor in the Technology Management Program, New Venture Competition at UCSB.

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, “In its 20th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations from women in organizations of all types, in 26 nations. We congratulate all of this year’s Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements.”

For more information on Naish Partners, please visit http://www.naishpartners.com.