A Joyful Holiday Gospel Brunch at Santa Barbara’s SOhO

Joyful songs, festive decorations, and abundant feasts fill the holiday season. For local artist Miriam Dance, who is the director of visual and performing arts at the Riviera Ridge School, it’s also the perfect time to raise the level of merriment in S.B. with a truly uplifting and infectious Gospel Brunch. She’s putting together a special show at SOhO on December 17 with a host of talented musicians singing gospel and holiday favorites paired with delicious brunch dishes. I caught up with the talented performer to learn more about this body and soul-feeding event.

How many years have you been doing a Gospel Brunch at SOhO? July 23, 2023, was our first Gospel Brunch at SOhO! We sold out! People were super inspired and wanted another one. There’s a hunger for it in this community for sure.

Can you describe the tradition of a Gospel Brunch? What are the key ingredients? I think it’s about people coming together for the love of gospel music and getting to share a meal at the same time. We wanted to bring that to Santa Barbara because it’s not going on. In San Diego, it was every Sunday at the House of Blues. It’s a good way for religious and non-religious people to come together and celebrate the music. Gospel music is always inspirational and gives people hope.

How did this SOhO event come to be? This event started from a conversation and sharing of a gospel playlist between me and Santino Tafarella. We both wanted to figure out a way to bring gospel music to Santa Barbara.

How did you select the talented group that you’ll be performing with? Can you tell us about who else is in the ensemble? Gospel music flows in my veins. I was born and raised in it. There’s no way this would be possible for me without including my sister [singer] Lisa Daniels and brother-in-law [piano player/music producer] Chris “Blakk” Daniels from Seattle, Washington. They both are flying in to be a part of this event. We have a natural blend and bond when it comes to gospel music.

Dakari Brown [singer] is my high school friend with whom I’ve shared a lot of musical experiences, from singing in gospel songs in school talent shows to being a part of huge community choirs in San Diego. Our band members include Santino Tafarella on bass and Rob Moreno on guitar, who both are a part of MDance and Friends band, which started up here in Santa Barbara three years ago. Talented drummer Austin Beede and local singer extraordinaire Lois Mahalia will also join us. Vivian Storm, who is known as a co-owner of Glitter Brunch [Drag Show], is our host whose deep roots in gospel music and Black church culture allow her to be a wonderful emcee providing many comedic moments.

What types of songs will you be performing? We will perform traditional and contemporary gospel songs by our favorite artists such as: Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, John P. Kee, Walter Hawkins, etc. However, for this particular Holiday Brunch, we will add in Christmas songs and carols.

What do you hope that people experience at the Holiday Gospel Brunch? The short answer is JOY! We want people to have fun and feel refreshed, blessed, and inspired. Gospel is for everyone.

MDance & Friends Holiday Gospel Brunch takes place on Sunday, December 17, at noon at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club (1221 State St.). Tickets are $50, include the cost of brunch, and can be purchased at sohosb.com. Tickets without food are $28 at the door.