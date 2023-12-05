GRASSINI FAMILY VINEYARDS HOPES TO RAISE $70,000 FOR FEED THE VALLEY AND THERAPY DOGS OF SANTA BARBARA AT THIS YEAR’S 12th ANNUAL “GRASSINI GIVES BACK” CHARITY DRIVE

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Thanks to the incredible generosity of the local Santa Barbara community, Grassini Family Vineyards has raised an impressive $708,000 over the past eleven years for various local charities at their annual “Grassini Gives Back” charity event, and they are eager to add to that donation total this month!

Prior to the pandemic, the “Grassini Gives Back” event was a one-day affair. In 2020, in response to the challenges posed by the pandemic, the event pivoted to focus on online donations over several weeks. The move was a success, nearly doubling its fundraising impact and raising over $182,000 for the Santa Barbara Foodbank! This year, Grassini Family Vineyards is back, and sharing the love between two fabulous non-profit organizations – Feed the Valley and Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara.

According to Grassini Family Vineyards’ CEO, Katie Grassini, “Our family was so impressed with the work of both Feed the Valley and Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara, we decided to boost both organizations’ year-end fundraising efforts. Our goal is to raise $70,000 ($50,000 for Feed the Valley, and $20,000 for Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara) to help them continue their great work!”

Feed the Valley, born during the pandemic under Companion Hospitality Group and with fiscal sponsorship from the Santa Barbara Foundation, has already served over 25,000 healthy meals to the elderly, low-income families, and others in need throughout the Santa Ynez Valley. Meanwhile, Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara is doing incredible work improving the well-being of the community by providing comfort, support, and companionship to individuals in schools, senior care facilities and other community organizations.

So how can the public help make a difference? There are a few different ways!

Visit Grassini Family Vineyards: From December 1st through the 17th, you can visit Grassini Family Vineyards’ wine tasting room in downtown Santa Barbara, or make an appointment to taste at their estate in Santa Ynez. A portion of sales and tasting fees will be donated to Therapy Dogs at the end of the month! Donate Directly to Both Non-Profit Organizations: All donations made online before December 18th will be matched by Grassini Family Vineyards! It’s a great way to double your impact! If you’d like to support Feed the Valley, simply make a donation via their website, www.feedthevalley.org, and Grassini Family Vineyards will match your donation, up to $50,000! Similarly, online donations made at www.therapydogsSB.org (up to $20,000) will also be matched by Grassini Family Vineyards! Drop off Donations: You can also drop off checks made out to either organization at the Grassini Family Vineyards’ Downtown Tasting Room before December 18th. These donations will be matched by Grassini Family Vineyards!

Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara (www.TherapyDogsSB.org) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of individuals in the Santa Barbara community with the assistance of trained and certified therapy dog teams who provide comfort, support, and companionship to individuals in schools, senior care facilities and other community organizations. Their services include literacy development through their reading program, ARF! (Animals + Reading = Fun!), promoting mental health through their Wag Well program, and enriching the lives of children and adults through school visits and other community outreach.

For More Information, contact Jody Williams, Development Coordinator

(805) 679-1723 or jody@therapydogsSB.org

Feed the Valley (www.FeedtheValley.org) distributes 100% of proceeds to local, independent restaurant partners, who prepare and distribute high-quality, nutrient-dense meals to people in need. The mission at Feed The Valley is to mobilize independent restaurants as a resource for eliminating food insecurity in the Santa Ynez Valley. For just $10 per meal, Feed The Valley is able to pay professional cooks to prepare flavorful, healthy cooking that physically and emotionally nourishes the most underserved members of our community.

For More Information, contact Andi Davis, Operations Manager, Feed the Valley

(661) 805-3993 or andi@companionhcc.com

Grassini Family Vineyards (www.GrassiniFamilyVineyards.com) is a family-owned estate winery located in the Happy Canyon of Santa Barbara AVA in the Santa Ynez Valley. Specializing in the handcrafted production of Bordeaux wines, the estate farms the property to its fullest potential using only renewable and sustainable resources, and is proud to have been voted “Best Santa Barbara County Winery” for six years in a row by the readers of the Santa Barbara Independent. Their wine tasting room located in the historic El Paseo in downtown Santa Barbara makes it easy and convenient to explore one of Santa Barbara’s favorite Bordeaux producers.