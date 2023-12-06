The Great Holiday Giveaway 2023!
The holiday season is finally here! We have partnered with six local businesses to host our annual Great Holiday Giveaway!
The giveaway runs from December 7 – 18. Take a look below to see what business are participating this year, and what great prizes they’re giving away!
You can enter as many of the giveaways as you would like. One entry per email address. Winners will be notified via email by Tuesday, December 19.
If you are using a mobile device and experiencing technical difficulties entering the giveaway, please use a laptop or desktop computer.
Folio Press & Paperie
Prize Description: Folio Press & Paperie is giving away 3 separate prize bundles to 3 different winners:
- $75 gift certificate to Folio Press & Paperie + in-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)
- $30 gift certificate plus in-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)
- In-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)
Andersen’s
Prize Description: A 2 Buttering Special (must be ordered by 12/19 if needed for Christmas).
Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
Prize Description: A gift of membership to the Garden, plus some great perks you learn more about here.
Skin Deep Store, Salon & Spa
Prize Description: $150 gift certificate to use on any of our luxurious Spa experiences (choice of facial, massage, etc.) at the 20+ time winner of Best Facial Santa Barbara.
The Yes Store
Prize Description: $50 gift certificates to two different winners (must be used before The Yes Store closes for the year on December 24th 2022)
Island Packers
Prize Description: Harbor Lights Cruise from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for two adult fares. Dates are December 19th thru 23rd. One-hour cruise in the harbor and Ventura Keys to view beautiful decorated boats and waterfront homes and listen to seasonal music.
Recommend advance reservations at 805-642-1393. *(Not valid for the Ventura Harbor Parade of Lights Dec. 15 & 16).
