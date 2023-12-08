Bubba, Woody, Enrico, Bobby and Sam

Bubba

Bubba, is a 2 year-old male, brown brindle and white Pit Bull Terrier, and is available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Center. Bubba weighs approximately 72 lbs., and is the perfect dog for you. Bubba is athletic, handsome, well behaved and likes to show off his tiger stripes! Bubba’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment, and health/wellness exam.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central in Lompoc. Stop by between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday or call (833) 422-8413 for more information about available animals throughout the County. The friendly staff will be happy to assist you. Are you looking for a different type of pet? Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the local adoptable animals.

Want to help but aren’t ready to commit? All of our adoptable animals, even those too young to yet be adopted, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster to apply.

To learn more about CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals in the Lompoc Valley, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc or visit CAPA’s website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.

Woody

Take a moment, if you will, to see the world through the eyes of Woody. There are so many exciting things to see! And incredible aromas to smell! And delicious treats to taste! And so many walks that have yet to be walked and yards that have yet to be played in.

But the thing you will notice more than anything when you look at the world through the eyes of this handsome two-year-old Husky is how eager you are to please all your human friends and how much you want to be loved.

Does Woody sound like your kind of dog? You can meet him at our Santa Barbara campus. We are open for walk-in adoptions from 12-4:30 PM every day of the week except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.

Bobby & Sam

Here are 2 fresh-faced young brothers who are under a year old and sweet as can be. They were raised in a loving foster home and are very sociable. Bobby is grey and white with grey eyes to match and Sam is white with brown markings. They are easy to handle and their mama taught them good litter habits! Don’t wait and let someone else take this fabulous pair home for the holidays!

Enrico

This fine Peruvian breed guinea-pig is easy-going and is quite proud of his “bed-head” hairdo. He knows it makes him look like the eccentric, brilliant artist that he is. Wouldn’t it be fun to find him under your Christmas tree? Enrico will certainly love and entertain the lucky person or family that takes him home.