Public Assistance Requested in La Purisima Mission State Park Fires Investigation 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

Santa Barbara County firefighters at La Purisima Mission State Park on December 6, 2023 | Credit: Scott Safechuck/SBCFD

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s Fire Investigations Unit is actively investigating a series of wildland fires that occurred at La Purisima Mission State Park on December 6, 2023, around 4 p.m.

If you were in the vicinity of La Purisima Mission State Park on December 6 and witnessed any activities or circumstances that you believe could be related to the fires, your input could be invaluable to our investigation.

We are particularly interested in any photographs, videos, or firsthand observations that individuals may have captured during or around the time of the incident. Even seemingly minor details can be crucial in an investigation of this nature.

To share information, please email fireinfo@sbcfire.com. If you prefer to speak directly to an investigator, you can contact the Fire Investigations Unit at 805-686-5072.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department appreciates the public’s cooperation and support in this matter.