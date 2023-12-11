Two Charged with Attempted Murder in Downtown Santa Barbara Stabbing

Santa Barbara Police officers arrested two men — one 18 and the other 24 — and charged them with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing an unnamed man at 8:45 Tuesday night on the 500 block of Fig Avenue, a one-block street located between Haley and Cota streets off of State Street. The stabbing reportedly spilled enough blood to stain the sidewalk, according Nextdoor correspondents.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale reported the victim was taken to Cottage Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

The two accused assailants, Ragsdale said, appeared to have known the victim, who was reportedly stabbed “multiple times.” The two suspects were booked on charges of attempted murder and are being held on $1 million bail.

“This altercation was an isolated incident and not gang related,” Ragsdale stated.