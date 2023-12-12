One Year Later, Stearns Wharf Murder Cases Make Way Through Courts

One year after the shooting of Robert Dion Gutierrez — the 52-year-old innocent bystander killed by a stray bullet while celebrating his wedding anniversary near Stearns Wharf last December — the criminal cases for the four Santa Barbara men alleged to have been involved in the incident are making their way through the courts.

According to investigators, Gutierrez’s death was the result of a fight between the four Santa Barbara men, who have ties to a Westside street gang, and another group of juveniles believed to be involved with a Ventura gang. When one of the Santa Barbara men pulled a weapon to shoot at the other group, a bullet hit Gutierrez, who was taken to the hospital and died 11 days later of his injuries.

Following their arrests, the four Santa Barbara men have faced a variety of charges depending on their alleged roles in the incident, with three of the defendants entering guilty pleas and currently facing sentencing, while one stands alone facing a trial on charges of murder and street terrorism.

Ricardo Tomas Jauregui-Moreno, 21, was initially charged with murder for the benefit of the Westside gang, but last June he pleaded guilty to lesser charges of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. He appeared in court last week to face sentencing along with 22-year-old James Lee Rosborough, who was initially charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, accessory, and criminal street gang conspiracy and pleaded guilty to accessory last June.

Both Jauregui-Moreno and Rosborough had their sentencing continued to a later date in June 2024, though the prosecutors did not offer an explanation for the delay. Jauregui-Moreno remains in custody without bail, while Rosborough was released until sentencing.

A third defendant, 21-year-old Christopher Dave Miranda, also pleaded guilty to assault earlier this year but had his sentencing date set separately and is scheduled to appear on January 18. He is still being held in custody without bail.

The suspected shooter in the incident, 23-year-old Jiram Tenorio Ramon, still faces a criminal trial on charges of murder with the special allegations of street terrorism, committing a crime for the benefit of the Westside gang, and discharge of a handgun causing great bodily injury or death — all crimes committed while he was released on felony probation. Ramon is still in custody without bail and is scheduled to appear for his next court date on January 11.