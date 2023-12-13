Cottage Primary Care – Santa Barbara – Oak Park Now Open and Accepting New Patients

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

SANTA BARBARA – Cottage Health is expanding access to healthcare with a new, primary care clinic, Cottage Primary Care – Santa Barbara – Oak Park. The new clinic, located at 2329 Oak Park Lane in Santa Barbara is now open and accepting new patients.

Yana Gristan, MD and Arielle Kanner, DO, both of whom completed residency at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, are the lead physicians offering in-person and virtual medical care to adult patients at this new location.

Drs. Gristan and Kanner understand the importance of building strong patient-physician relationships and look forward to providing personalized care and treatment plans for wellness and prevention, early detection and management of health conditions.

Cottage Primary Care – Santa Barbara – Oak Park is now accepting new patients. Learn more at Cottagehealth.org/oakparkpc

Call for an appointment: 805-563-7010.

Physician Team:

YANA GRISTAN, MD

Dr. Yana Gristan earned a Bachelor of Science in biology at Marymount Manhattan College. She received her Doctor of Medicine degree at Ross University School of Medicine and graduated with high honors. Dr. Gristan completed her internal medicine residency at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she developed a passion for primary care and the Santa Barbara community.

ARIELLE KANNER, DO

Dr. Arielle Kanner earned a master’s degree in Organic Chemistry at San Diego State University. She received her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine and served as Chief Resident at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. She is dedicated to serving the community with a focus on health and wellbeing and is passionate about empowering others to achieve their best health outcomes.

About Cottage Health cottagehealth.org

The not-for-profit Cottage Health is the leader in providing advanced medical care to the Central Coast region. Specialties include the Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Level 1 Trauma Center, Neuroscience Institute, Heart & Vascular Center, Center for Orthopedics, and Rehabilitation Hospital. The Cottage Health medical staff is comprised of more than 700 physicians, many with subspecialties typically found only at university medical centers. Last year, the Cottage Health hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley provided inpatient care for 19,000 people, treated 81,000 patients through their 24-hour emergency departments and helped deliver 2,000 newborns.