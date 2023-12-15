The Best Santa Barbara and Goleta Stores for Pre-Loved Kids’ Furnishings

Find Something of Quality and with Character ― and Avoid Wayfair ― at Any of These Eight Resale Shops

My son likes white furniture in his bedroom. He also likes dirt. You see my dilemma.

There are many reasons to buy pre-loved home furnishings, especially for kids. It’s responsible consumption. It’s likely made better. It has history. It has character. It’s supporting small businesses and other locals — and not Wayfair. And ultimately, it’s going to get dirty and stickered.

We’re lucky to have a number of great resale shops in town. Here are some of my favorites.

Surfboard bench at The Art of Consignment | Credit: Samantha Durbin

Antique Center Mall, 4434 Hollister Ave., Goleta

A maze of rooms with items from all eras, the Antique Center Mall has been David Delisle’s family business for 13 years. They also manage estate sales and do appraisals. You’ll want to spend some time here, as sifting through things can uncover more. Also be sure to look at the furniture displaying the goods.

Treasure found: Tall white dresser with crystal knobs ($160)

The Art of Consignment, 617 E. Gutierrez St.

This mother-and-daughter-owned shop features decor from bohemian to contemporary to antique. Venture into the back rooms, and you’ll find more goods like a Parisian toile folding screen fit for a budding Francophile. Coastal art, side chairs, and bedside tables also stand out.

Treasure found: Surfboard bench (on sale for $225 from $550)

Destined for Grace, 5960 Hollister Ave., Goleta

College students hunt at this Old Town Goleta thrift store, so they’ll leave the younger items for you to grab. There are two locations across the street from each other on Hollister Avenue, and I prefer the west-side store, which carries loads of glassware, art, chairs, lighting, and clothing. They both benefit the Destined for Grace Children’s Relief, a nonprofit helping to feed and educate Haitian children.

Danica House lobster swivel chair at Miss Daisy’s Consignment & Auction House | Credit: Samantha Durbin

Treasure found: Ceramic unicorn piggy bank ($4)

Miss Daisy’s Consignment & Auction House, 3845 State St.

At the former Sears building in La Cumbre Plaza, Miss Daisy’s has the biggest selection in town from local estate sales and private consigners. I recommend Miss Daisy’s for larger items, like sofas, dressers, bookcases, and side tables, as they have high standards. Turnover is quick, and prices decrease with time, so it’s best to act fast or monitor if you find something great. They also have a painting and refinishing shop where something can be customized to a favorite color or finish.

Treasure found: Danica House lobster swivel chair (reduced to $154)

Santa Barbara Swap Private Facebook Group

Ask around to see if a friend can invite you to the area’s curated version of Facebook marketplace without the spam (thanks, Angela!). It describes itself as “a local community group for buying/selling items,” and is moderated by a local who ensures everyone who posts works or lives between Goleta and Carpinteria — and has good vibes. With 1.9K active members, it’s a toss-up of dressers, sleeper sofas, plants, bed frames, and the rare mid-century find. The really good stuff sells fast.

Treasure found: IKEA LOMMARP light beige bookcase ($120)

S.B. Urban Flea Market, 729 State St.

You’ll want to bring the whole family to this State Street shop — especially if you have any teens in the house. It’s like stepping onto the set of That ’70s Show with rattan furniture, groovy accent chairs, and trippy lighting. Mid-century is their specialty, tiki is aplenty, and the beauty is in the details. My son and I had fun in the back room with the disco balls and neon lights, many provided by local vintage dealer Mr. Fabulous.

Treasure found: Mr. Fabulous neon boom-box wall decoration ($88)

Mr. Fabulous neon boom-box wall decoration at S.B. Urban Flea Market | Credit: Samantha Durbin

The Vintage Fox, 609 Chapala St.

Shopkeeper Ashley Fox turned her passion for antiques into a discovery store inside a charming blue Victorian on Chapala Street. The small rooms are packed with curiosities throughout time, you’ll find it hard to focus on what you came looking for. An entire room brimming with romantic white wicker, tea sets, dolls, high chairs, and quilts emits joyful whimsy. I wish I’d seen the mint-green dresser Fox repainted sooner when looking for a dresser for my daughter’s room.

Treasure found: French pink-and-white wooden hand-painted rush chairs ($60 each)

French pink-and-white wooden hand-painted rush chair (left) and various finds at The Vintage Fox | Credit: Samantha Durbin