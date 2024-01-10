Authorities Identify Person Killed in Car-vs.-Cyclist Collision on Hwy. 150 in Carpinteria

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has released the identity of the person killed in Tuesday morning’s car-versus-cyclist collision on Highway 150 in Carpinteria. The victim was 80-year-old Carpinteria man Steven Kingsley Close.

The collision occurred around 8:40 a.m. on a stretch of the highway between Via Real and Highway 101, which was shut down for several hours Tuesday morning while deputies conducted their investigation. The Sheriff’s Office stated on Tuesday that the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash.