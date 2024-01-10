News
Public Safety

Authorities Identify Person Killed in Car-vs.-Cyclist Collision on Hwy. 150 in Carpinteria

Victim Was 80-Year-Old Carpinteria Man Steven Kingsley Close

By
Wed Jan 10, 2024 | 4:40pm
A fatal vehicle-versus-bicyclist collision occurred on Highway 150 in Carpinteria between Via Real and Highway 101 on Tuesday, January 9, 2023. | Credit: Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has released the identity of the person killed in Tuesday morning’s car-versus-cyclist collision on Highway 150 in Carpinteria. The victim was 80-year-old Carpinteria man Steven Kingsley Close.

The collision occurred around 8:40 a.m. on a stretch of the highway between Via Real and Highway 101, which was shut down for several hours Tuesday morning while deputies conducted their investigation. The Sheriff’s Office stated on Tuesday that the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash.

Thu Jan 11, 2024 | 02:24am
https://www.independent.com/2024/01/10/authorities-identify-person-killed-in-car-vs-cyclist-collision-on-hwy-150-in-carpinteria/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.