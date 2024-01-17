Open House This Wednesday for Proposed 642-Unit Housing Project at La Cumbre Plaza

To find out more or to express your thoughts about the 642 units of rental housing proposed for La Cumbre Plaza, there will be an open house tonight, Wednesday January 17, in the Grace Fisher Foundation Inclusive Arts Clubhouse in the mall across from Williams-Sonoma. The open house is being hosted by the development team lead by the father-son team of Jim and Matthew Taylor.

The proposal marks perhaps the biggest private redevelopment project proposed in this and the last century. Of the rental housing proposed, 56 units will be set aside as affordable and priced accordingly. To accomplish their aims, the developers have proposed exceeding the city’s height limit of 60 feet by 15 feet, and city administrators have recently conceded that changes in state law — designed to promote housing construction — give them that leeway.

The open house is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m.