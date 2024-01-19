Rizzo

Meet Rizzo, the adorable 3-month-old Labrador/Shepherd/Pitbull mix who is ready to capture your heart! This playful pup is full of energy and curiosity, always ready for a new adventure. When he’s not exploring, Rizzo loves to snuggle up for a cozy nap. With his cute appearance and lively personality, Rizzo is eager to bring endless joy and love to his forever home.

Malia

Get ready to be captivated by the enchanting Malia, a 10-week-old Beagle/Terrier mix. This little pup is a true marvel with her unique eyes – one as blue as the sky and the other as warm as chocolate. Her personality is absolutely endearing, reminiscent of the sweet aroma of a freshly baked apple pie. With her scruffy coat adding to her undeniable charm, Malia is simply irresistible. But it’s her heart, filled with love and kindness, that truly sets her apart. Prepare to fall head over heels for this adorable bundle of joy!

Please visit our website at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us: sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118

Calimese

Calimese was found in a storm drain with open wounds, fleas, and an injury on her shoulder. After lots of TLC from our compassionate Wellness team and volunteers, she’s now ready to find her furever home! This sweet 8-year-old girl is Tortie Point Siamese. Calimese is not just a cat; she’s a living work of art! Her fur is one of a kind, plus she’s an absolute bundle of joy with a heart full of purrs and affection. If you’re looking for a feline friend who can effortlessly steal the spotlight with beauty and personality, Calimese is the one for you.

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.