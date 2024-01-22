‘The Soil Will Save Us’ | Special Screening of ‘Common Ground’ Documentary about Regenerative Farming 

Earth-loving folks sat elbow-to-elbow in the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills for a special screening of Common Ground, a documentary advocating climate-friendly farming practices to improve our food systems and save our soil. Regenerative farming is at the forefront of the film, claiming that retreating to our tried-and-true agricultural methods may save dead farmland and help to solve our climate crisis. “The soil will save us,” declared actress Laura Dern on stage before the January 11 film screening alongside actor Jason Momoa, both of whom appear in the film.

Common Ground was created and directed by Josh Tickell and Rebecca Tickell, the creators of the film’s predecessor, Kiss the Ground, released in 2020. The film was based on Josh’s book, Kiss the Ground: How the Food You Eat Can Reverse Climate Change, Heal Your Body & Ultimately Save Our World, published in 2017 by Simon & Schuster. Common Ground expands on Kiss the Ground’s message by spotlighting the importance of facilitating healthy soil, which leads to more nutrient-dense food.

Demi Moore flanked by Rebecca and Josh Tickell | Credit: Big Picture Ranch

Common Ground illustrates the advantages of regenerative farming by showcasing the stories of diverse farmers who engage in this environmentally conscious approach. Farmer Gabe Brown is celebrated for his impressive soil regeneration without pesticides, fungicides, and fertilizers. Instead, he relies on the grazing method — enabling farm animals to roam freely over land and consume wild vegetation — to allow for soil recovery.

Brown’s farmland, “Brown’s Ranch,” in Bismarck, North Dakota, has relied on no-till farming since 1993. Tilling breaks up the earth by bringing the soil underneath the ground to the surface. Through the voices of scientists and other experts, the film claims that tilling severs the soil’s natural structure, thus killing the microbiome. As a result, tilling also causes soil erosion, the release of greenhouse gasses, and runoff. At the beginning of the movie, Brown stands next to his farm, which borders another farm. There is a stark difference between the two. Brown’s is lush and bright green, indicating that it is alive. The neighboring farm, as a result of over-tilling, is a vast expanse of dusty terrain.

Brown was at the screening and received a standing ovation after the film. “Every one of us can make a difference,” he declared on stage, wearing his farmer overalls. “We simply have to come together and find Common Ground for [the] common good.” During the film’s production, Brown was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The film suggests that Brown’s exposure to pesticides early in his farming career may correlate to his ALS diagnosis, which has a life expectancy of two to five years. Common Ground is dedicated to Brown.

Gabe Brown | Credit: Big Picture Ranch

The film also highlights the historic farming practices of Indigenous and Black farmers. Specifically, the crucial work that Tuskegee University professor George Washington Carver achieved. The agricultural scientist laid the groundwork for the regenerative farming practices we use today. His work with crop rotation and focus on soil conservation mirrors the film’s main message.

The film also dives deeper into the harmful effects of chemicals used in farming, specifically glyphosate, which is a herbicide found in the popular weed killer Roundup. The film discusses how Roundup creator Monsanto attempted to hide the weed killer’s dangerous side effects, which can harm those who come into direct contact with it.

Despite some grim truths in the film, the atmosphere was alive and full of hope, with audience members clapping at various regenerative farming success stories. Robyn O’Brien, a best-selling author known for her work challenging the food industry, appears alongside other activists and is an executive producer of the movie. “When we released [the film] this year [and] when I first saw the early cut, I cried,” said O’Brien in a Zoom interview. After so many years challenging the food industry, O’Brien shared that her tears were positive, and the movie left her hopeful.

Ian Somerhalder | Credit: Big Picture Ranch

About a third of the way through the screening, the theater experienced technical issues that lasted roughly 10 minutes. Actor Ian Somerhalder, who is one of the film’s narrators, and director Rebecca Tickell entertained the audience with some playful banter and facts about the film. “The great thing about this glitch is it’s allowed a lot of people to go to the restroom,” joked Somerhalder, who reportedly lives on a farm in the “Santa Barbara countryside.” Rebecca revealed her familiarity with bad farming practices as someone who grew up around conventional farming. “Did you guys see the old farmer in the movie who was taking out the loan … that’s my dad,” she said of a scene in the movie. “I’ve witnessed firsthand within my own family, the impact of conventional agriculture … so, for me, this film is deeply personal.” She mentioned her many conversations with her father about his farming practices. “I’m sure you can imagine how those conversations went,” she laughed. However, she said that he turned a corner after he saw the film Kiss the Ground and read Josh Tickell’s book. “He started sending me photos of his organic produce,” she said.

Other notable celebrities who appeared in the film include actor and singer Donald Glover, actor Woody Harrelson, and actress Rosario Dawson. All of them are narrators writing letters to the next generation, communicating the importance of the film’s message. “This is a difficult letter to write,” Dern narrates at the film’s beginning. “It’s written with love, but some of it might be hard for you to hear.” “It’s both a warning and a promise,” narrates Momoa as he writes his letter.

The film received the 2023 Human/Nature Award and hopes to inspire change at the federal level by influencing the upcoming renewal of the United States Farm Bill, specifically by reorienting the subsidies to prioritize regenerative farming methods. According to the film’s creators, Common Ground received an invitation to screen at the White House.

“[The farmers] are the heroes; they are our heroes,” declared Somerhalder on stage with his wife, Nikki Reed. “This is the most important story of our time.”

Common Ground encourages individuals to make a difference in their front yard. A small patch of grass is enough to grow organic produce and cultivate nutrient-dense soil.

“We invite you to all be heroes,” said Josh Tickell. “No capes required.”

Common Ground will have a global streaming launch on April 22 (Earth Day). For more information about the film and its message, visit commongroundfilm.org/movie-web/.