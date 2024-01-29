Review | ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ Is a Pretty Darn Fun Broadway in Santa Barbara Show

Chase Wolfe and Ellie Baker in ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ | Credit: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

I wasn’t really sure what to expect from Pretty Woman: The Musical. After all, the concept of the movie was icky back in 1990 — a hooker with a heart of gold meets a man with a heart of stone and they fall in love, overcome obstacles, and “end up saving each other.” In the ensuing years, the idea of romanticizing the lives of sex workers hasn’t exactly aged well. Still, the charm and undeniable on-screen chemistry between Julia Roberts and Richard Gere saved the film — which, according to the global data website Statista.com, is still the highest-grossing romantic comedy of all time — and nostalgia for the story plus some pretty solid music and dancing saved the live show as well.

With those long shadows of the film’s stars in mind, I didn’t go into the theater at the Granada last week with high expectations, despite a charming interview with star Chase Wolfe the week before. But I was happily surprised and charmed once again, from the sexy opening dance number “Welcome to Hollywood,” to our introduction to Vivian (a k a the Julia Roberts role, played by Ellie Baker), Edward’s big number (the Richard Gere part, played by Wolfe) “Something About Her,” and on through some standout singing on “Rodeo Drive” by Rae Davenport as Vivian’s best friend (another straight-talking hooker with a heart of gold).

“On a Night Like Tonight,” was a great tango number by Adam du Plessis as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson (the hotel manager played so memorably by Héctor Elizondo in the movie). Du Plessis was utterly charming in both roles, injecting them with a completely different physicality and much younger vibe than Elizondo. Wolfe is also quite a bit younger than Richard Gere was, but I’m not sure that worked in the story’s favor.

One of the strongest songs of the show was “You and I,” featuring Wolfe and others in the company for the opera scene, with Vivian’s long red dress and diamond necklace featured prominently as in the film. The witty dance numbers were almost all standouts, especially those featuring Mr. Thompson and Conor Kabat as the delightfully dancing bellboy.

Was Pretty Woman: The Musical ultimately a schmaltzy, super-Hollywood romance? Sure. But it sure was also a whole lot of fun.