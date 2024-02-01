Goleta Valley Junior High Student Wins District Art Competition

Kate Warkentin and her award winning artwork | Photo: Courtesy

Kate Warkentin, a junior high student at Goleta Valley Junior High, dared to dream and fearlessly entered the 2023 Peace Poster Contest.

Sponsored by the Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club, the theme of the 2023 Peace Poster Contest was “Dare to Dream.” Robert Blessing, a coordinator for the contest, describes the theme as a chance for students to share their interpretation of what daring to dream means.

“That could mean a world without war and oppression or what they think world peace looks like.” Blessing continues, “A lot of news is doom and gloom, and it affects young kids just as it does adults. We want to see how they interpret it.”

Kate was chosen as a winner locally, then throughout the district. She says she thought this piece would be a fun idea, and how it took over six hours to complete. “I first thought of the metaphor with the dandelion for wishes and dreams, then everything else kind of fell into place.”

She’s been interested in art her whole life and fancies drawing as a hobby, adding, “I’d say I’ve been interested since kindergarten — my whole life, really.”



Though she prefers to use paint, her art class was required to use colored pencil, which she used successfully. “Painting comes together more easily, you don’t have to worry about blending as much, and everything feels more fun,” Kate says.

Her passion for art shines through in her dynamic peace, which incorporates bigger world themes and cultural commentary.

“Kate is very smart for her age and beyond her years. She won up to district and went to state, while competing against some pretty stiff competition,” says Blessing.

The Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club sponsors surrounding schools and youth groups, with children ages 11 through 13 eligible to enter. Blessing personally connects with the schools and art teachers, then “the kids go to work.”

For more information, visit goletasantabarbaralions.org/peace-poster-contest.