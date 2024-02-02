The original version of this newsletter was sent out on Tuesday, January 30.

Hello, book lovelies!

We’re trying something a little new today. I’ve been wrestling with the idea that this newsletter could use a bit more of Santa Barbara woven into it. Currently, I highlight upcoming bookish events and local authors, but I know there’s more we can be doing to create a stronger sense of community in this space. In this newsletter you will find my first attempt at bringing you, the reader, into the spotlight. Every once in awhile, I’m going to interview one of you about your favorite authors, your book clubs, etc.

For this first one, I’m starting with my friend Jess Thalia. Jess and I became friends on Instagram back in 2020 over a shared love for reading. After a couple weeks of liking and commenting on each other’s posts, Jess invited me to a book swap (and brunch!) at her house. I loaded up a couple books, grabbed a bottle of bubbles, and shook off my introvert nerves. That day I not only had a delicious brunch and left with a great new book, but I also met about twenty new friends who all love to read. Before that day I couldn’t have said that I had any close friends who loved reading just as much as I did. During brunch, I was invited to join their book club. Now, I know what you are thinking … Twenty people in a book club?! Yes, AND I can confidently say this was the most efficiently run, impressively attended, and FUN book club I have ever been a part of. Not only did we talk about the book, but Jess came equipped with pages of notes, discussion topics, author information, and an infectious love for discussing books. This book club has been holding monthly meeting for years and many of the original members are still part of it. I feel beyond lucky that Jess brought me into her world where the question “What are you reading?” can be heard in every conversation.

Jess answers my Q&A below:

Q: Hi Jess! Tell us a little bit about yourself and what got you into reading.

A: I’m the kid who begged to go to the library every day, and not much has changed at 32. I’ve called Santa Barbara my beautiful home for 14 years now and apart from regularly taking up an entire holds shelf at the SBPL, I enjoy running by the ocean, watching movies at the SBIFF Riviera Theater, and catching up with girlfriends over a glass or two of wine. I believe that we all thrive and live our lives a whole lot better when we’re actively participating in the right communities and find the daily opportunities for genuine connection — books and the people who love them have always provided that for me. Q: What are you currently reading?

A: I just finished reading Michael Paterniti’s Love and Other Ways of Dying — the title caught my eye when I was perusing the most recent Planned Parenthood Book Sale. It’s a series of non-fiction, journalistic short stories and I loved it.

Q: In my intro, I mentioned how great your book club is. Do you have any tips for readers who are starting a book club or who need to shake theirs up a bit?

A: Find like minded strangers! You can beg your BFF or coworker, but my book club’s longevity is almost 100 percent attributed to the fact that initially none of us knew each other. There are 25 of us today and we’ve met every month since 2014. Our schedule is predictable and involves a themed potluck dinner, a dedicated hour of discussion, and a democratic voting system for selecting our books. We take our reading seriously, we hold space for everyone to participate how they feel most comfortable, and we always have fun. Today I’d consider these women some of my best friends.

Q: What is your preferred way to read a book? Physical, audio, or digital?

A: I’m old school and have to hold a book in my hands to truly appreciate what I’m reading!

Q: Who is your favorite author?

A: Toni Morrison — there’s a sense of urgency and poeticism in her writing that is unmatched.

Q: What is your most read genre? And what is your favorite genre to read?

A: I really enjoy non-fiction — I gravitate to real stories, real occurrences, real feelings that I can associate to a specific person or time. With that said, a good thriller is one of my favorite ways to unwind.

Q: Do you have any reading focused goals for this year?

A: I plan to read 75 books in 2024 — I fell short of my 100 book goal last year for the first time in ages, so we’re “taking it easy” and ramping things back up.

Q: Where is your favorite place to get books?

A: I’m always borrowing books from the Santa Barbara Public Library and love to support our local bookstores, Chaucer’s and The Book Den in particular.

Q: Describe your ideal reading environment.

A: Cozy couch, mid-afternoon orange sunshine glow, a hot mug of peppermint tea, the sound of my dog snoozing in the background.

Q: Do you consume any bookish content? Podcasts? Blogs? Bookstagram? Booktok?

A: Goodreads is how I keep tracking of what I and my friends are reading, and it does a great job of alerting me to other books I may find interesting. Often I like the surprise element of not knowing too much about any new book.

*Check out Jess’s Goodreads

Q: Share 3 recommendations with us. One that you think makes a great book club pick. One that’s a recent favorite of yours. And finally, an all time favorite.

A: I’ll preface this by saying these were ALL book club selections:

Book Club Pick:

Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi



This was the first graphic novel we read together and a memorable experience for many of us. The unique medium coupled with it being a memoir and having a particularly heavy backdrop made for a discussion about identity, politics and coming-of-age that was very powerful.

A Recent Favorite:

Crying in H-Mart by Michelle Zauner



This memoir written by the lead singer of Japanese Breakfast is one I’ve read multiple times — it reminds us of the bonding and healing nature of food and music. This book is for anyone who’s ever had complicated family dynamics, felt multi-culturally in limbo, and has been lucky enough to redirect their angst and confusion into art and hope.

An All Time Favorite:

One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez



Admittedly one of the most challenging books I’ve ever read, you’ll have to keep track of 71 different characters whom all share very similar sounding names, but I assure you it’s worth it! This book is regarded as one of the greatest achievements in world literature, the imagery is rich and vivid, the characters encapsulate every aspect of the human condition. I loved every last word.

Your smitten bookworm, Emily

Upcoming Book Events

Medora’s Book Club featuring Bond Hunter

Tuesday, January 30, 6pm | Casa del Herrero

Local Kids Author & Illustrator Emma Steinkellner

Monday, February 5, 6pm | Chaucer’s Books

Miss Chase: Santa Barbara’s Trailblazer

Wednesday, February 7, 5:30pm | S.B. Historical Museum

Nonagenarian Farmer and Local Author Rodney Chow

Wednesday, February 7, 6pm | Chaucer’s Books

Book Talk: The Legacy of Pearl Chase

Thursday, February 8, 5pm | UCSB Library

LOCAL BOOK SPOTLIGHT

We at the Independent get many books sent to us by local authors, sometimes too many! It’s practically impossible for us to read and review them all, but just because we are busy bees does not mean that they aren’t worth the attention. In an attempt to not completely drop the ball, we have compiled a list of books here that have a local spin. They are all either written by a local author, feature someone in our community, or have another tie to Santa Barbara. I urge you to look through this list. Perhaps you will find your new favorite read!

The following are the most recent titles that have been sent to us. Click here for a more comprehensive list.

First to the Front: the untold story of Dickey Chapelle, trailblazing female war correspondent by Lorissa Rinehart

The Taste of Cigarette’s a Memoir of Heroin Addict by Jon Vreeland

Lemuria: A True Story of a Fake Place by Justin McHenry

