Starr King’s Environmentally Consciousness Roots and Shoots

“You just walked through a gate that tens of thousands of people have walked through,” said Emily Kellow, a parent volunteer at Starr King’s Parent-Child Workshop. Though we may not know the exact number of people who have walked through the red wooden gate since the school’s inauguration in 1949, the numerous painted handprints lining the school’s surfaces indicate decades of play-focused exploration. “And that’s why I’m saying, like this gate, probably 10,000 people at least,” said Kellow, emphasizing the school’s age.

Kellow took me on a tour of Starr King on a warm Sunday afternoon. She said seeing the school in person was important, and I agreed. Kellow’s son Danny attends Starr King; she’s enjoyed watching him prosper in the program on her volunteer days. As we sat at a tiny picnic table fit for a toddler — our legs awkwardly bent to the side — Kellow emphasized not only why Starr King is so impactful but also how. “Starr King taught me it’s okay to just be who you are,” said Kellow, who fondly remembers attending the school with her mom in the late ’80s.

To understand the importance of the upcoming Starr King rummage sale, you must understand the weight of the school’s impact — an impact so strong it spans generations, prompting numerous former Starr King students to enroll their children in the institution. After talking with various parents and staff, I understand that it represents more than just a preschool for everyone involved. It’s a place where children — during what is arguably their most malleable period — grow alongside their parents in many facets of their lives.

The nonprofit operates on a “play-based” learning model, said Calais Storey, the school’s interim director. At the cooperative preschool, kids are encouraged to explore how they want to play, fostering independence, strong decision-making, and motor skills.

While play-based learning takes center stage at the school, another crucial element of Starr King’s education involves encouraging social and emotional development. Often, the curriculum leads to important conversations about life’s inevitable challenges — conversations that don’t always unfurl organically for children. Starr King was where Kellow remembers first learning about death when the school’s pet rat named Silver passed away. Kellow recalled the school helping her process the loss. “We had a big meeting about what it means to die,” she said. Kellow remembers that Silver was in a box, and all the kids passed him around. “It was just so safe and real.”

“You don’t just drop off your kid and say bye-bye,” said Kara Home, a parent at Starr King. It’s a co-op, meaning parents must volunteer once a week, creating a close-knit community between the kids and the parents alike. “Everybody just becomes friends.”

Starr King was where Home — who also attended the school — fondly remembers one pajama day sitting in a circle with her classmates and singing the Raffi song about brushing your teeth — an insignificant memory for some, but it stuck with Home. “Because I remember preschool,” she said. “I just don’t know how many people can actually say that.” Choosing Starr King for her son was a no-brainer. “When I got pregnant … one of the first things we talked about was Starr King. I just said, ‘There’s no other option for me.’”

Now celebrating its 75th anniversary, the preschool is currently open for enrollment. The school relies on the proceeds from the annual rummage sale to maintain low tuition costs. “It’s because of the involvement that [the school] can remain affordable,” said Kevin O’Scanlon, a parent and co-chair of the rummage sale. “I mean … it’s a lot of work, but it’s important.”

Environmental consciousness is a pillar of Starr King’s education. That sentiment remains true for the rummage sale, which invites community members to donate their furniture, clothes, and other items. Repurposing and recycling are non-negotiable practices at the preschool, and respect for the planet’s greater good is modeled and taught. “We are very mindful about our use of materials,” said Storey. Recently, a parent brought in strawberry baskets, and Storey said the children immediately engaged with them. “A child was like, ‘This can be a net,’” said Storey, who shared that she hadn’t thought of using the basket like that. “We’re all working together and learning with each other.”

At Starr King, children also learn how to communicate their needs effectively. I witnessed this when O’Scanlon’s daughter Ava appeared in the back of our Zoom call to show her dad a ripped heart that she drew, indicating that she was upset she wasn’t allowed to watch TV that afternoon. “Ava is showing me that right now, she has a broken heart,” said O’Scanlon. “So she’s expressing how she feels.” O’Scanlon thanked Ava for showing him how she felt about his no-television decision that day, assuring her they would find something else to do, like drawing or playing outside.

Starr King currently accepts children from age 2 and a half to 5. “Not only do [the parents] get to be here with their own child, but they’re also supporting the other children in the program,” said Storey.

At Starr King, the parents are learning as effectively as the children. Along with their required weekly hours at the school, parents attend Tuesday-night parent-education classes. Storey, an Early Childhood Education adjunct faculty member at SBCC, leads the sessions. Parents gain knowledge and pass on their insights to fellow parents. They learn skills such as how to handle temper tantrums and how to approach the death of a family member or animal. “We also feel that the parent or guardian is the child’s first teacher,” said Storey.

As the sun set and my conversation with Kellow came to an end, I surveyed my surroundings. From a young child’s perspective, there are endless opportunities for play in many different areas — not just regular play but imaginative and engaging play. And, most importantly, independent play. Yes, there’s a slide and a playground structure, but there are also unique options like a gazebo with an outdoor play kitchen and a reading nook inside. The possibilities seem endless. Scanning my head from left to right, I think that if I were 4 again, I wouldn’t even know where to start.

The Starr King rummage sale is Saturday, February 10, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at Earl Warren Showgrounds (3400 Calle Real). Admission is free, with a $20 fee for early 8 a.m. entrance. The school is accepting donations from February 7-9, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Earl Warren Showgrounds main hall. For more information on the Starr King rummage sale, volunteering, and sponsorship opportunities, visit skrummage.com.