Remembering Santa Barbara Artist Ron Robertson

Ron Robertson | Photo: Robertson Family (file photo)

Friends and family are coming together for a special tribute and benefit honoring the late artist Ron Robertson, an influential educator who worked in the UCSB Art Department and College of Creative Studies, and helped shape the printmaking program at Santa Barbara City College. Robertson passed away in October 2022.

Opening on Saturday, February 10, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Community Arts Workshop (CAW), “This show is a tribute to the father, artist, mentor, and friend Ron Robertson (see some of his work here). It is a show of fellow friends and artists engaging in a collaboration of sorts, using his unfinished works as a starting point for a tribute to Ron’s legacy,” stated Edie Robertson and Sarah Robertson Palmer, the two of his daughters who reside in Santa Barbara and are putting together this show, which will also be open on Sunday, February 11 from noon-4 p.m.

The works, which feature Ron Robertson’s art, as well as collaborative pieces combining his art with the visions of Ginny Brush, Mike Irwin, Rafael Perea de la Cabada, Sarah Robertson Palmer, Edie Robertson, Mike Schmitt, Dug Uyeska, and Linda West, embodies “the fruits of love and friendship from Ron’s artsy orbit,” said Edie and Sarah.

The family is donating all of the proceeds from the sales of Ron’s work to CAW. Located at 631 Garden Street, the show will be on view from February 10-17, with weekdays viewings available by appointment; please call (805) 324-7443.