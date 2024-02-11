Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Awards Art Scholarships to 20 Students

Selected by a team of prominent local artists from a competitive field of applicants, 20 student artists were recently honored as winners of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara 2024 Art Scholarship Competition. At a presentation and reception at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the students, who will each receive a scholarship and have selected works exhibited in the museum’s Family Resource Center through February 12, addressed family members and supporters at this annual event.

“We are very pleased to recognize these talented young artists and provide them with opportunities to continue their studies,” said Melinda Cabrera, president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation. There were 71 artists competing this year and each of the 20 winners will receive a $3,000 scholarship. In addition, the best of show winner will receive another $1,000 scholarship. “I continue to marvel at the extent of their skill and dedication, which is quite evident in the submissions on exhibit,” said Cabrera. “I encourage community members to view these remarkable student works at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.”

Santa Barbara High student Elly Cuevas, who was awarded the Schall Family Best of Show Prize | Photo: Isaac Hernandez

The other 2024 art scholarship winners are: Sara Bonometti (Santa Barbara High School), Karyme Dorado Jimenez (Santa Barbara High School), Afia Ehrman (Dos Pueblos High School), Tom Foreman (Santa Barbara High School), Linda Galindo (Carpinteria High School), Destiny Guron (Dos Pueblos High School), Didin Heikman (Dos Pueblos High School), Emely Illescas Carrillo (Dos Pueblos High School), Alexander Murren Doherty (Dos Pueblos High School), Laila Ordonez (San Marcos High School), Andrew Perez (Santa Barbara High School), Donovan Quirk (Dos Pueblos High School), Betsaida Rodriguez (Santa Barbara High School), Dazli Rosario (San Marcos High School), Lola Sage (Bishop Garcia Diego High School), Alice Sperling (Dos Pueblos High School), Boston Thomas (Alta Vista Alternative High School), Olivia Van Gool (Dos Pueblos High School), and Lucia Wolf (San Marcos High School).

Serving as judges this year were Scott Anderson, Baret Boisson, and Isaac Hernandez.

Elly Cuevas, who attends Santa Barbara High School, was awarded the Schall Family Best of Show Prize.