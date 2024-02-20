Can you really pull a plane? This is a question that Jeff Henson, the director of development at Alpha Resource Center, is often asked. A question I, myself, was wondering.“You can move it,” he assured me. Although, he admits that it’s not easy. When you’re face to face with the plane tugging on the rope, “it definitely looks like you’re never going to be able to move it,” he said.

On Saturday, March 2, the Alpha Resource Center Plane Pull returns to the Santa Barbara Airport for a third year. Since 1953, the local organization has provided free support services to families whose children have disabilities. Alpha Resource Center supports individuals across all stages of life, guiding them through various challenges, Henson explained. The organization — celebrating its 71st anniversary this year — extends its services to all of Santa Barbara County, helping families feel less alone in an otherwise isolating experience.

The Santa Barbara Airport partnered with Alaska Airlines and Atlantic Aviation to host this year’s event. Teams of 10 will play tug-of-war with an almost 100,000-pound Alaska Airlines Embraer 175 airplane. The goal is to be the fastest team to pull the plane 20 feet. Each team can compete in four divisions: the Public Safety Division, the Open Division, the Disability Division, and, for the first time this year, the School Division. Public Safety and Open Division teams are asked to raise at least $1,000, and School and the Disability Division teams have a goal of $500 per team. Proceeds from the Plane Pull go directly toward funding Alpha Resource Center, which expects 20 to 25 teams to turn out.

Division champions receive awards after the last plane pull. The top fundraising team and top fundraising individual will also be awarded.

“Anybody questioning if they can pull the plane, they can definitely do it with another nine people,” Henson laughed.

The Plane Pull begins at 10 a.m. at Atlantic Aviation, 1503 Cook Place, near the Santa Barbara Airport — the public can attend for free. For more information about the plane pull and how to register a team, visit alphasb.org/plane-pull.