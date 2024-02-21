Shaun Tomson Brings His Code of Empowerment to Students at Anacapa School

The Code: The Power of “I Will” | Photo: Courtesy

From a lifetime spent in the ocean, ex-professional surfer (and Montecito resident) Shaun Tomson has a unique perspective on how to ride life’s waves. His book — called The Code: The Power of “I Will” — outlines his rules for living a purposeful life based on 12 simple statements that begin with the phrase “I will.” The concept for the book was conceived after Tomson wrote and presented 12 “I will” statements, including his flagship life rule of “I will never turn my back on the ocean,” to inspire action during an ecological disaster affecting our local beaches. The idea gathered momentum, and Tomson now uses the framework of the code as a tool in his series of motivational presentations.

As part of the process, listeners write their own code of 12 “I will” statements. The creation of a personal code is designed to empower the audience to connect their instincts to actionable items in their lives. His recent visit to the staff and students at the Anacapa School — an interactive presentation where he worked with them to develop their own “codes” — was a homecoming of sorts, since Anacapa was the location of Tomson’s very first Code-based presentation.

Tomson relates his code to his life’s experiences of paddling out, taking chances, and getting back on the board after being pummeled by the raging sea. Amid stories of shark attacks and death-defying wave riding, Tomson touches on something more universal: the importance of inward reflection to help guide authentic living, a powerful message for students just starting to find direction in their own future. Read more about Tomson here.