Goleta Beach Closed Due to 500,000-Gallon Sewage Spill

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has closed Goleta Beach after approximately half a million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into Goleta Slough during the recent rainstorm, according to a beach closure noticed issued on Thursday.

The spill resulted from a force main sewer line near the Santa Barbara Airport that was damaged in this week’s storm, according to Public Health, though it’s currently unclear when the damage occurred and how much time elapsed between when the spill began and when it was discovered. The spill released approximately 500,000 gallons of sewage into the Goleta Slough, which empties into Goleta Beach.

The affected area of Goleta Beach, which runs from one mile east to half a mile west of the Goleta Slough outfall, has been closed to recreational water contact and posted with signs warning the public to avoid all contact with the water until sample results indicate the water is safe for recreational use. Public Health warns that contact with sewage-contaminated water increases the risk for certain types of illnesses.

This is the second reported beach closure due to a sewage leak this week. On Tuesday, Miramar Beach was closed when a release of about 2,500 gallons of sewage into Oak Creek near Sinaloa Drive was discovered.