Atlanta Comes to Town, Symphonically Speaking

To misquote the Steely Dan song “Show Biz Kids,” they’ve been all around the world, they’ve been to America, too. CAMA, the indispensable classical arts presenting organization, has fulfilled its mission to bring the musical world to Santa Barbara for 105 years and running, both in its orchestral “International Series” and the younger chamber arm of its “Masterseries.”

But the “international” qualifier extends to American orchestras of worldly repute who have graced CAMA programming roster, including the New York Philharmonic, the Chicago Symphony, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic (which has come up the coast more than 100 times).

Next Friday, March 8, at the Granada Theatre, CAMA extends its American imprimatur/map by bringing the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra to town for the first time in its history. We last heard from ASO in the 805 back in 2006, when the orchestra — led by renowned conductor Robert Spano — was a featured ensemble at the illustrious Ojai Music Festival. That festival’s highlights included a concert version of Osvaldo Golijov’s Ainadamar, featuring soprano Dawn Upshaw.

For the upcoming concert, ASO will dig deep into a pair of major pieces — Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat, and Dvorak’s Ninth Symphony, “From the New World.” With the latter work, literally, a European sensibility and composer comes to America and pays homage to his newfound home in this “new world,” resulting in what has become a crowd-satisfying orchestral classic.

Doing the piano soloist honors on the Beethoven Concerto is Haochen Zhang, whose accolades include winning the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2009.

But of even greater significance, the conductor at the helm is Nathalie Stutzmann, whose role as ASO Music Director beginning last season makes her just the second woman appointed to lead an American orchestra (Marin Alsop led that charge, leading the Baltimore Symphony for many years before retiring in 2021).

The Paris-born Stutzmann, both a singer and conductor who had been a principal guest conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra, fills the formidable shoes of retired ASO conductor Spano, who was responsible for upgrading the orchestra’s caliber and international reputation over his 20-year tenure. Across the Atlantic, Stutzmann is also presently chief conductor of Norway’s Kristiansand Symphony Orchestra.

At the moment, Stutzmann is now outstanding in a class of one, although a change in gender attitude at the Music Director power level in music seems imminent. As she told the New York Times upon the announcement of her new position, “I’m not looking for a world dominated by women. I’m just looking for equality — that we will one day not be considered as a minority, but as musicians, conductors and maestros.”

No less distinguished a living maestro than Sir Simon Rattle, who local audiences heard leading the London Symphony Orchestra in 2022, has expressed his admiration for Stutzman’s artistry, commenting, “she is the real thing with so much love, intensity, and sheer technique. We need more conductors like her.”

Atlanta’s rightful moment in the CAMA spotlight is upon us.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Music Director Nathalie Stutzmann | Photo: Jeff Fusco

CAMA presents The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra on March 8, at 7:30 p.m. at the Granada Theatre. See ticketing.granadasb.org/18048.