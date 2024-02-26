Review | ‘Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground’ at Rubicon Theatre in Ventura

Based on the vitriolic interaction between political parties in the last decade, it’s easy to lose hope for the possibility of a president who is, at very least, generally respectable as a person or politician. It’s inspiring, then, to see a show like Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, which depicts our 34th president as a great American and a deeply decent man. In this one-person play written by Richard Hellesen, audiences are treated to a lively and stirring portrait of the decorated general, played with gruff finesse by actor John Rubinstein. This Piece of Ground (playing at the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura through March 10) deserves the standing ovation it received.

Directed by Peter Ellenstein, this show has a proven track record after successful runs in L.A. and New York City. Eisenhower’s 90+ minutes of monologue, which tell the story of his early life, his military glories, and his unwanted political career, is constructed of the president’s own words taken from speeches, letters, books, and other writings. In the story, an article has been published that ranks the presidents, landing Ike near the bottom. Frustrated, Eisenhower switches on the tape recorder in his living room and begins venting to his book editor, exploring his life, his successes, his missteps, and his failures. He is portrayed as a kind man toughened by horrific experiences, who is ashamed of his lapses in ethical judgment and truly touched by the lives lost under his command.

With a quiet power that commands respect, Rubinstein is so effective in this role that my brain has replaced the image of the actual Eisenhower with his performance. Don’t miss Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground to see if Ike ever gets the respect he’s earned in service of this country.

Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground is at the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura through March 10. See rubicontheatre.org/events/eisenhower/.