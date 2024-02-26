Santa Barbara International Orchid Show Blooms Again March 8-10

Oncidium | Credit: Ramon de los Santos

Heidi Kirkpatrick is the official plant registrar for the Santa Barbara International Orchid Show, now in its 76th year. Her official duties involve judging the plants, arrangements, and displays, many of which are designed with this year’s theme, “Floral Gems of Nature,” in mind.

“There are thousands of orchid types and hybrids,” says Kirkpatrick. “We start by judging similar kinds of orchids against each other. You break them down into classes, and at the end of the day the best of the best get the trophies.” An award-winning orchid will stand out from the rest of the plants in its class — superior shape, vibrant colors, and a higher concentration of flowers all add up to make the plant noteworthy.

Kirkpatrick has been involved with the Santa Barbara International Orchid Show for two decades. “When we moved here,” she says, “one of the first things I did was join the local orchid society.” Orchid societies offer access to a community of people with a shared interest in cultivating these exquisite plants — and all their knowledge, tips, and tricks for getting the best results in their particular locational environment.

“All orchids need specific requirements,” says Kirkpatrick. “If you have the wrong kind of orchid for your growing conditions, it’s not going to do well. One of the advantages of the orchid show is you can talk to experts and vendors, and they can tell you the best conditions so you can get a real idea of what plants will succeed for you.”

Not only is the floral collection on the showroom floor ablaze with color–it’s also full of diversity. Enthusiasts will have the opportunity to see and shop for unusual plants from nurseries all over the world.

Enjoy the Floral Gems of Nature on display at the Earl Warren Showgrounds March 8-10. The show is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Friday, March 8, to Sunday, March 10. In addition, there is an Orchids After Dark event on Saturday, March 9, from 6-9 p.m. which features an after-hours vibe with enhanced lighting, cash bar, and DJ. For additional information, see sborchidshow.com.