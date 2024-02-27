It’s Time to Vote in Santa Barbara

Any registered voter who hasn’t visited their mailbox lately will find waiting for them a ballot for the election coming up on Tuesday, March 5. On the list are candidates for offices ranging from U.S. President, Senator, and Representative to state Senator, Assemblymember, judges, supervisors, and party county committees.

Once filled out, signed, and dated, the mail-in ballots can be popped into a mailbox by Election Day, March 5. Also, drive-up and walk-up drop boxes are in 30 locations around Santa Barbara County, 24 hours a day up through 8 p.m. on Election Day. (All locations are listed here.)

As 2024 is a presidential election year, California ballots are printed based on a voter’s party affiliation. Ballots also differ by the geography of county supervisorial districts, with the 1st, 3rd, and 4th District seats up this year. These details control which “party county committee” group voters see on their ballot, as the committee members come from supervisor districts and by party.

Julie Bischoff of the Republican Central Committee for the county explained that the number of committee members, who are all volunteers, is determined by the ballots cast in the last governor’s race. “You’ll also see that in District 4, they’re not on the ballot. That’s because we had the same number of people file papers as there were seats,” Bischoff said. She added that the committee’ primary job is to field candidates for open seats.

For the county Democratic Party, chair Darcél Elliott said the committee acts as the governing body for the group, makes endorsements, and keeps a budget, and members have an opportunity to be a delegate to the state convention. “The overwhelming majority of the committee is elected,” Elliot said, plus members from state elected officials and representatives of chartered clubs.

A mailed Voter Guide and Sample Ballot booklet also provide information to voters, but for anyone in an election precinct with fewer than 250 voters, a polling location was not listed. Mailing a ballot might prove simplest for such voters, as each ballot differs by supervisorial district and party affiliation. However, in-person voting is possible at precinct stations, which are equipped with an “ICX Ballot Marking Device” that generates a paper ballot. Like vote-by-mail ballots, these are prepared throughout and then tabulated on election night, said Michael Daly with the county elections division.

California does not require identification at the voting booth, but first-time voters who failed to add that information to their registration form will want to bring an ID if voting in person. These can be a driver license, student ID, any other photo identification, or government documents that show an individual’s name and address. (More info here.)

The last day to register for the March election was February 20, but those who missed the deadline can still cast a provisional ballot through Election Day. And still to come is the presidential election on November 5. The last day to register for the big event, which includes run-off elections and state propositions, is October 21. For more information, visit the state’s and county’s election and voter information pages.