Sweetie

This delightful female guinea-pig is calm yet confident and very sociable. She likes humans and other guinea pigs too, having been bonded to 2 other piggies in her past. Sweetie would love to be a companion to another female, or neutered male, or even to a pair, so bring your single or pair of piggies in to meet her and be utterly charmed.

Keeley

This young lady bun, seen here resting after doing some high-speed laps around the shelter, is a Rhinelander mix as gentle and sweet as they come! She has excellent, refined litter habits, making her the perfect house rabbit. Keeley is reserved when first meeting someone, but is easily won over with kindness and something good to eat. She is our hidden gem at the shelter whose personality will blossom when given a home and family of her very own.

So skip the pet stores and breeders and come to BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) to meet lots of healthy, spayed/neutered and micro-chipped bunnies and also guinea pigs! BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Tues – Fro from 1pm to 5pm. and Saturday/Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Star

Her name may be Star, but this lovely girl isn’t your typical Hollywood type. Her rider doesn’t include fancy sparking water, candles you can only buy at a store in some far-off destination, or M&MS sorted by color; all this gorgeous two-year-old girl wants is someone to lavish her with attention. Okay, so we admit that sounds a little diva-esque but we promise, Star is worth it. She is incredibly friendly, sweet, and affectionate, and she loves her human friends deeply. Star’s only “Hollywood” quality is that she doesn’t like to share the spotlight – so she would be happiest as the only cat in your home. Feel like you need Star in your home? You can meet her at our Santa Barbara campus. We are open for walk-in adoptions from 12-4:30 PM every day of the week except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.